Art students from eight area colleges and universities will have their artwork on view in the Figge’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery beginning Saturday for the 12th installment of the College Invitational.

Participating students hail from eight area colleges and universities, including Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University.

Art professors from each of the participating colleges selected the top works from their school to be included in the exhibition.

The exhibition features the works of more than 40 student artists working in a variety of techniques including, drawing, watercolor, collage, clay, ceramics, digital art and mixed media.

“I’m amazed by the incredible works coming from these institutions,” said Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator Brian Allen. “It’s really exciting to be able to showcase the local talent from these students so our visitors can experience it first-hand.”

College Invitational is sponsored by Alan C. Marin and will be on view through Aug. 28. The Figge Art Museum is at 225 West Second St., Davenport.