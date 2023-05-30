A mother is concerned that her son is still inside the collapsed building on Main Street in Davenport.

“As far as I know he’s under the rubble,” Ryan Hitchcock’s mother, Linda Feliksiak, told Local 4 News on Tuesday. “I want them to get him out.”

Ryan Hitchcock (Contributed photo)

She hasn’t been able to reach him via mobile phone.

“They said they pinged his phone… the carrier. It’s supposedly over there,” Hitchcock’s stepfather, Pat Feliksiak, said as he pointed to the collapsed building.