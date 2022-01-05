As QC temps plunge, tips to prevent frozen pipes

As the QCA experiences a run of frigid temperatures, Illinois American Water issued tips to prevent frozen pipes:

• Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. Customers should consider collecting the water for later use such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe.

• Open cabinet doors to expose pipes. Opening cabinet doors exposes pipes to warmer room temperatures.

If in-home pipes freeze:

• Shut off the water immediately and not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.

• Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it. Use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Space heaters should not be left unattended. Avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames.

• Once pipes thaw, water should be turned on slowly and pipes should be checked for cracks and leaks.

When you’re away:

• Have someone regularly check the property to ensure the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.

• Consider a freeze alarm. The alarm will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.

In general:

• Residents should keep snow cleared away from fire hydrants located near their residence. This can help local firefighters in the event of an emergency.

