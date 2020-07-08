As summer heats up, Genesis provides tips to stay safe

As the summer starts to heat up, it’s important to know how to keep cool.

Each year in the United States, more than 600 deaths can be attributed to excessive heat, many of which can be preventable.

Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., has a few tips to help beat the heat.

Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with chronic conditions are at a higher risk for heat illness.

Make certain you don’t leave small children or pets in a vehicle. One tip is to put something vital to your day in the back seat with a child.

If you don’t have air conditioning in your home, visit friends or relatives, or go to a cool place like a shopping area or library.

Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.

Check on elderly and sick friends, neighbors and relatives several times a day during a hot spell.

Drink plenty of water, particularly after exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.

When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.

If you go out for a walk, jog or bike, take a phone so if you get into trouble you can call someone.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up loss of fluid.

Make sure children take breaks from outdoor activity.

Take care of your skin if you are outdoors by using a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Seek shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel dizzy or nauseous.

Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

cool, moist, pale, or flushed skin

heavy sweating

headache

nausea or vomiting

dizziness

exhaustion

body temperature may be normal, or is likely to be rising

Symptoms of heat stroke include: