Ascentra Credit Union is adding five new $1,000 scholarships for members planning on entering a vocational or trade school program.

The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded its 2022 scholarships to 10 area student members of the credit union. These ten future leaders were selected to receive $1,000 each to help get one step closer to achieving their academic goals.

Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college, and the other five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend college, trade school, or earn an advanced degree. The Ascentra Scholarship Program is unique in that students can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.

This year’s high school scholarship winners include:

Dalton Morrow, Davenport

Cailyn Piercy, Fulton

Lauren Puthoff, Bettendorf

Jordan Snarr, Davenport

Lila Teitle, Bettendorf

The non-traditional or continuing education winners include:

Jessica Elliott, Blue Grass

Rachel Holm, Plainfield, Ill.

Madison Knutsen, Clinton

Gabrielle Vandervinne, Bettendorf

Kaylie Wilhelm, Wheatland.

All entries are judged on their essay, resume, extracurricular activities, volunteer service and work experience. The competition is announced every October with an end of February deadline of the following year.

“As a people helping people organization, Ascentra is proud to award scholarships to these deserving student members,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union. “At this pivotal point in their lives, it’s important for young adults to understand the impact financial decisions can have on their future. Seeking out and applying for scholarships is a great way to subsidize the costs of higher education and will give them a financial advantage as they begin their careers.”

Learn more about this year’s scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities here.