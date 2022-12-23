For the safety of Ascentra Credit Union staff and members, and due to severe weather, dangerously cold conditions and travel not being advised, all Ascentra branches will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 and resume regular business hours on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

If members need access to cash, ATMs are available at our branch locations (for locations visit ascentra.org), or members also have full access to their accounts through digital banking. Ascentra apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will post updates to their Facebook page and ascentra.org, according to a Friday release.