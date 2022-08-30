Ascentra Credit Union announced that Beth Grabin has joined their Senior Management Team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She brings 22 years of finance and accounting experience to the job through positions held with companies throughout western Illinois and eastern Iowa.

Beth Grabin, Chief Financial Officer, Ascentra Credit Union (photo: Ascentra Credit Union)

Grabin started her career in the financial services industry as a school-to-work intern in 2000, where she gained exposure to different areas of banking. She moved into progressive roles over the years, including Risk Management Associate, Controller, Director of Financial Reporting, Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She specializes in regulatory and other financial reporting, including compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and financial institution-specific accounting rules.

Grabin currently sits on the Board of Directors, leads a committee and serves as a mentor for Lead(h)er, an organization that fuels career and community engagement for women in the workforce. She is the current Treasurer of the Board of Directors of Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope. She is a sustaining member of the Junior League of the Quad Cities and the volunteer coordinator for the MoTown Mile Race and Festival.

”Ascentra’s community-oriented, philanthropic philosophy and core values very much align with my personal beliefs and values. I am thrilled to be part of this amazing team that lives the motto of listening, caring and doing what’s right. I look forward to serving our members, employees and community for many years to come.”

Grabin is a native of the Quad Cities. She graduated from United Township High School in 2002, received her Bachelor’s in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2006 and earned her CPA (Certified Public Accountant) designation in 2011.

She filled the position recently held by Ascentra’s now President and CEO, Linda Andry, who was CFO for 15 years before stepping into the credit union’s lead role following the death of Dale Owen in November 2020. Retired Ascentra board member Jay England held the CFO position temporarily until Grabin was selected for the position.

“We are very excited to have Beth joining our team at Ascentra Credit Union,” said Andry. “Beth not only brings valued financial and accounting experience to the table, but she also embodies the spirit of the credit union movement through her dedication to serving others. On behalf of myself and our Senior Team, we look forward to serving our members together and sharing in the journey of people helping people with Beth on our team!”