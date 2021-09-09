Ascentra Credit Union robbed Thursday afternoon

This afternoon, a robbery occurred at the Ascentra Credit Union branch located at 1800 Brady Street, Davenport. The situation was effectively handled, and everyone is safe, according to an Ascentra release.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be forthcoming from local authorities. Our Local 4 News crew saw a crime scene unit and a number of squad cars in the parking lot.

The branch is closed now and will remain closed the remainder of the day, Thursday, Sept. 9, and will resume normal business hours Friday, Sept. 10. Ascentra members are being asked to use any other locations in the Quad City area in the meantime.