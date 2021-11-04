Ascentra Credit Union to award $15,000 in scholarships to 15 Ascentra members

New for Ascentra’s 2021-2022 scholarship competition is the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to Ascentra members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program.

“The continuously growing need for employees amongst the trades has changed the way students are thinking about their careers,” Linda Andry, president and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union, said in a Thursday release. “We wanted to make sure that our local students had an equal opportunity to apply for a scholarship regardless of the educational path they are pursuing.”

The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending post-secondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.

This unique competition allows Ascentra members to apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.

“Post-secondary education doesn’t have to be an overwhelming financial burden”, said Andry. “Careful planning, smart financing and applying for scholarships, such as this one will help students achieve their goals without burying themselves in debt. The Ascentra Scholarship Program is designed so that students can reapply each year, encouraging them to continue their efforts and reward them with additional funds to help reduce overall debt, monthly payments and interest charges.”

All applicants are judged on their essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year’s 500-word essay question is, “How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?”

For the official rules and application for this scholarship competition and others, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.