Ascentra mortgage experts win Iowa Mortgage Association awards

All five of Ascentra’s Mortgage Loan Officers received a President’s Club or Winner’s Circle Award from the Iowa Mortgage Association during their Fall conference. Pictured L-R are Elaine Moeller, Raquel Gamez, Kristina Davids, Lesley Gilmore and Becky Rosenthal.

Five out of five Ascentra Mortgage Loan Originators (MLO), or “mortgage experts,” received a President’s Club or Winner’s Circle Award from the Iowa Mortgage Association (IMA), during their 2021 Fall Conference in Des Moines.

The IMA presents their President’s Club and Winner’s Circle Awards to Iowa’s top producing MLOs each year. Ascentra’s mortgage team includes Elaine Moeller, Kristina Davids, Lesley Gilmore and Becky Rosenthal — who earned the President’s Club Award for originating more than $25 million or 180 loans; and Raquel Gamez, a bilingual originator, who earned a Winner’s Circle Award for originating more than $18 million or 120 loans, the credit union reported Wednesday.

They are supported by several additional mortgage department staff members and numerous branch employees at each of Ascentra’s nine branch locations in Clinton, Muscatine and the Quad Cities.

This recognition is a result of Ascentra’s Mortgage Team shattering an almost 10-year record for the most mortgages closed in a year during 2020.

“It couldn’t have been done without incredible teamwork and passion to serve and do what’s right for our Ascentra members,” Charlie Kilburg, vice president of mortgage lending, said in a Wednesday Ascentra Credit Union release. “The record was surpassed by 50 loans and nearly $30 million of originations for a total of 902 loans closed totaling over $133 million.”

The mortgage team accomplished this though their commitment to members, dedication to service and going above and beyond their normal workload when required, the company said.

“During a year where many financials were challenged with pushing closings back or not taking refinancing applications, Ascentra’s team was still holding closing within six weeks, only two weeks later than the normal four-week process,” the release said.

“I’ve never been more amazed by a team rising to the occasion to serve our members in the best way possible,” said Ascentra president and CEO Linda Andry. “I am very proud of our mortgage team and their reaction to the increased workload in 2020; they did a great job serving our members during a national pandemic!”

For more information, visit ascentra.org.