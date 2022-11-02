Ascentra Credit Union is partnering with TMBC at the Lincoln Center for a community food drive through Nov. 15.

Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive through Nov. 15 — with a food collection event on Nov. 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.

“TMBC stands for ‘Together Making a Better Community’,“ Tracy Singleton, executive director of TMBC at the Lincoln Center (318 E. 7th St., Davenport) said in a Wednesday release. “Since the neighborhood surrounding our building is technically in a ‘food desert’ or an area of town where groceries aren’t readily available within walking distance, we wanted to make the upcoming holiday more special by providing them with the groceries needed to make a Thanksgiving meal.

“Ascentra is a friend of the center, so we’ve partnered with them to raise awareness, collect food and distribute the boxes before the holiday,” Singleton said.

Beginning Nov. 1, Ascentra is hosting a community food drive through Nov. 15. The items needed are for a Thanksgiving food box distribution — green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, cake mix and frosting, canned cranberry sauce, cornbread mix, mac & cheese and instant mashed potatoes. Ascentra is providing ham or turkey, milk, butter and bread rolls for each food box.

The following Ascentra locations are drop-off spots for the drive:

2339 53rd Avenue, Bettendorf

2019 Grant Street, Bettendorf

1515 W. 53rd Street, Davenport

1800 Brady Street, Davenport

1710 W. 3rd Street, Davenport

In addition, the credit union will host a Food Collection Event on Nov. 9 at its home office from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 2019 Grant St., in downtown Bettendorf. Donors will be able to drive up and drop off their donations without exiting their vehicle.

TMBC at the Lincoln Center is the only program in the Quad Cities region that is Black-owned, Black-led and focused on empowering the Black youth, Black families, and Black communities in our area. It is a resource center aimed at incubating Black-owned businesses who serve all people regardless of race, religion, age, or disability.

Once all the donations are collected, they will be boxed and distributed to families in need by the Lincoln Center in Davenport on Nov. 18.