Ascentra partners with River Bend to create food-insecurity awareness

Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with River Bend Foodbank for a public-awareness campaign to help fight hunger in the Quad-Cities.
The “Season of Caring” campaign supports the River Bend mission: help limit the impact of food insecurity by providing free and convenient access to healthy food people need to fill gaps left by income and support programs.
River Bend leads a community-wide effort to end hunger by collecting and distributing food to hunger-relief organizations in a 23-county, bi-state region.
The goal is to bring community awareness to the issue of food insecurity in the areas the credit union serves. Ascentra will share information, host mobile food pantries, support Quad-City food programs and events, staff volunteering, and provide monetary donations.
River Bend will receive Ascentra’s annual Ride 50 Auto Loan promotion. For every new, used, or refinanced auto loan processed, using code RIDE50 in October, November, and December, Ascentra gives $50 to the borrower and $50 to River Bend.
The same promotion raised more than $12,000 for The Salvation Army in 2019.
River Bend distributed 45 percent more food during the spring of 2020 compared to 2019.