Ascentra raises, donates over $23,000 to River Bend Foodbank

Ascentra Credit Union raised $23,350 through an auto load promotion to be donated to the River Bend Foodbank. The donation will provide approximately 116,750 meals for families in the area.

“It’s especially important that during times like these that we focus on helping our communities,” said Linda Andry, Interim President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “We have been a partner with the River Bend Foodbank in the past and are proud that this effort has generated such a large donation and are excited about the difference it’ll make for families experiencing food insecurity during this pandemic.”

When Ascentra members finance a new vehicle during the holiday season, they are eligible to receive $50 and to give a $50 donation from Ascentra to a predetermined charity. In the past, charities have included Toys for Tots and the Holiday Network, and the Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, Muscatine, and Clinton, and in 2020, it was the River Bend Foodbank.

“In three years, this promotion has generated a combined $55,500 in donations,” said Jennifer Naeve, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Ascentra Credit Union. “An impact we are proud of as the need was great. It was important for us to help spread awareness that the COVID-19 pandemic has had in creating a hunger pandemic right here in our communities.”

The 2020 holiday promotion was part of a larger awareness “Seasons of Caring” campaign which was developed to bring awareness of the food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of more hungry people than ever before,” said Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, “many thanks to Ascentra, their members who took advantage of this promotion, and especially those who donated their share to help those in need. You are truly ‘being the light’ to others, as our Ascentra friends have encouraged us to do.”

For more information about hunger education, pantries in the area, the River Bend Foodbank, or how to fight hunger in the community, visit this website.