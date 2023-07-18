Fifteen area students are getting financial assistance with paying for their advanced education, thanks to scholarships from the Ascentra Scholarship Program.

The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded its 2023 scholarships, worth $1,000 each, to fifteen area student members of the credit union. Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to traditional high school students who are planning to enter college. Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to non-traditional students, age 19 or over, who are planning to attend college or earn an advanced degree. Five more $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students entering vocational school or college with a trade program. The competition is announced every October and the deadline to apply is the end of the following February. The Ascentra Scholarship Program allows students to apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution or program.

This year’s traditional scholarship winners include:

Kushal Sai Maridu, Bettendorf

Aaliyah Lay, Bettendorf

Katelyn Kiefer, LeClaire

Alex Pauley, Geneseo

Hailie Shemek, Milan

The non-traditional or continuing education winners include:

Grace Gustafson, Rock Island

Peyton Bytnar, Bettendorf

Emma Porter, Bettendorf

Emma Milder, Clinton

Isabel Fenner, Blue Grass

The vocational school or trades program winners include:

Isabela Saguilan, East Moline

Daniel Simmons, Bettendorf

Johnathon Creighton, Bolingbrook, Ill.

James Morley, Bettendorf

Ashten Huling, Preston, Iowa

“Credit Unions are all about helping their members and their community,” said Linda Andry, president and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “It is an honor to award these scholarships each year, knowing that they will help our student members with a great start to their continued education and future livelihoods.”

Since 1997, the Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarships. Learn more about this year’s scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities by clicking here.