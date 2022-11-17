In 2023, Bettendorf-based Ascentra Credit Union will award a total of $15,000 in scholarships to 15 Ascentra student members to help offset costs of attending postsecondary education through a college, university or trade program.

The program includes awards for three different types of students.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school student members planning to enter college.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional student members age 19 or over planning to attend higher education.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to members entering vocational school or college with a trade program.

To make it easier for applicants, Ascentra is now offering an online application process. Students can now easily apply for Ascentra scholarships by visiting ascentra.org/scholarships.

“We are always evaluating how we meet our members where they are,” said Jennifer Naeve, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Not only do we want to offer scholarships for all types of students, but we want to make it easier for them to apply so that there are no barriers for them in the process.”

Traditional and non-traditional students are judged on their essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year’s 500-word essay question is, “With college tuition costs dramatically increasing year after year, besides scholarships, what are some ways that students can help offset the costs of higher education?”

Entrants for the vocational or trades scholarship will need to submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or advisor, and answer the following question in less than 75 words, “How do you plan to use the scholarship if awarded?”

The Ascentra Scholarship Program allows students to apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade, even if they are previous recipients of the program. For official rules and to apply for these scholarships and others, visit ascentra.org/scholarships. All entries must be submitted no later than March 1, 2023.