This year Ascentra, in its partnership with Visa, was given a unique opportunity to redirect incentive funds to local organizations as part of Visa’s Community Investment Program. Ascentra decided to gift these funds, totaling $100,000, to local foundations that already have infrastructure in place to immediately assist those in need. As a result, four organizations already doing work in the service areas of Clinton, Muscatine and the Quad Cities received $25,000 to further their work.

Quad Cities Community Foundation, Community Impact Fund –For over 55 years this foundation has worked with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits to create and grow charitable gifts that benefits the region. “We are so grateful for this gift from Ascentra Credit Union to our Quad Cities Community Impact Fund,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, President and CEO, Quad Cities Community Foundation. “This is just the latest expression of generosity in our two organizations’ longstanding partnership. As part of the endowed Community Impact Fund, Ascentra’s gift will make a truly significant contribution to the resources the Community Foundation can grant each year to address our region’s most pressing needs and promising opportunities. We like to say that we can achieve more through collaboration than we can alone, and this gift serves as a wonderful example of that belief.”

For more information about the Quad Cities Community Foundation and its initiatives, click here.

Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine Charities – Established in 1999, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine was established in 1999 and works to create a vibrant Muscatine County region that provides equitable opportunity and a high quality of life for all by involving people, leveraging resources and creating solutions to deal with the community’s biggest challenges. For more information about the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and their initiatives, click here.

River Bluff Community Foundation, Non-Endowed Impact Fund – For nearly 20 years, the River Bluff Community Foundation has motivated people to give back to their community, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed. “The (River Bluff) Community Foundation Board is thrilled with this generous gift from Ascentra,” said Tara VanDerLeest, River Bluff Community Foundation Board Chair. “The Community Foundation will be able to notably increase grantmaking to local nonprofits who work tirelessly to alleviate the needs of the people of Clinton and Camanche, Iowa.” For more information about the River Bluff Community Foundation and their initiatives, click here.

Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF) – The ICUF is the philanthropic arm of the Iowa credit union movement and Iowa Credit Union League. The foundation is guided by the credit union philosophy of people helping people and aims to support financial well-being for all residents of Iowa.

“Ascentra’s continuous support for ICUF’s mission-aligned initiatives embodies our shared philosophy of people helping people,” said Ena Babic Barnes, ICUF Executive Director. “The Iowa Credit Union Foundation is incredibly grateful for this generous gift that will allow us to reinforce our support to credit union members in need with ICUF’s ongoing grants, programs and initiatives. As our foundation considers future investments in growing its impact, this gift will help us in advancing the well-being of Iowans.” For more information about the Iowa Credit Union Foundation and its initiatives, click here.

“Over the years Ascentra has been blessed with wonderful partnerships locally and globally,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “Once it was decided to redirect these funds to the communities we serve, we knew that these community foundations would be the best way to put the funds to immediate use and make the biggest impact. We are honored to share these incentives with them to help fund their initiatives and the difference they make.”