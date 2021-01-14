Assistance available to help pay utility bills

Project NOW’s Low Income Housing Assistance Program (LIHEAP) still has funding to help Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer county residents who are having a hard time paying heating bills.

The assistant is available to those living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

“Many people continue to struggle financially to meet the basic needs of their household due to the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Project NOW’s Executive Director Dwight Ford. “We want Individuals and families to know that we are here to provide support and resources during this difficult season.”

Ford adds that the assistance will be available through May or until funding runs out.

The program is funded through the state and provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance.

Appointments can be made by calling one of the following local Project NOW offices:

Rock Island Office – (309) 793-6391

Henry County – (309) 852-4565

Senior Center – (309) 788-6335

Mercer County – (309) 582-2644

The following documents need to be provided for the assistance application: