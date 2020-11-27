Assistant manager stole $13,000-plus from pizza restaurant, police say

A Davenport man was released on his own recognizance Thursday after police say he stole from a pizza restaurant where he was an assistant manager.

The arrest affidavit says Tyler Smith, 20, who faces a charge of theft-first, worked as an assistant manager at Little Caesars, 2950 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

“During his time as an assistant manager, the defendant would do fraudulent returns and remove the money from the cash register,” the affidavit says.

Smith had to use a fingerprint to access the system to do a cash return. When confronted, Smith admitted doing it “once or twice.”

The owner was able to link the fraudulent returns to a time from June-December 2019.

The amount stolen was about $13,168.

Smith’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 17.