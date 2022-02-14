The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion Sunday night. They became the second team in a row to raise the Lombradi Trophy in their home stadium. A perfect setting for the Hollywood ending to the 2021 NFL season for Assumption and Iowa alum Jake Gervase.

Gervase is the 11th Quad Citian to appear in a Super Bowl, the first since Moline grad Brad Hopkins made it in 2000. He and the Tennessee Titans lost that year. He’s also just the sixth QC native to win it, joining Jamie Williams (Davenport Central), Roger Craig (Davenport Central), Karl Noonan (Assumption), Dennis Nelson (Kewanee) and Ken Bowman (Rock Island).

WORLD CHAMPS LETS GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w6KMUj3dsV — Jake Gervase (@jakegervase10) February 14, 2022

Gervase signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He’s been waived by the Rams five times since then, spending most of his time on the team’s practice squad. He even thought about retirement at times this season, but was ultimately called up to the active roster for the Super Bowl-winning playoff run, even starting on special teams Sunday night.

After trailing for most of the second half, Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford led the team on a 15-play, nearly five-minute scoring drive, throwing the game winning pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining in the game. Aaron Donald and the L.A. defense went on to seal the 23-20 win.

It’s the franchise’s second Super Bowl title, and their first as the Los Angeles Rams. The other came in 1999 while still in St. Louis, led by Burlington-native Kurt Warner and the “Greatest Show on Turf.”