Ever want to learn what it’s like to be an astronaut? What’s it like living aboard the International Space Station? Are spacewalks scary?

Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) welcomes NASA astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins to the Quad Cities for two special events this week. They’ll speak at a forum at Black Hawk College on Wednesday, April 12 from 6-7:15 p.m. in the college auditorium, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline. The forum is open to students, faculty and members of the public.

Kathleen “Kate” Rubins (PH.D.) NASA Astronaut (photo: Josh Valcarcel)

Sorensen and Rubins will visit Hamilton Elementary School in Moline on Thursday, April 13, where they will take part in an assembly with elementary school students.

Dr. Rubins received her Bachelor of Science degree in molecular biology from the University of California and a Ph.D. in cancer biology from Stanford University. She conducted her undergraduate research on HIV-1 integration in the Infectious Diseases Laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. She worked as a fellow/principal investigator at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and managed 14 researchers studying viral diseases that primarily affect people in central and west Africa. She was selected to be an astronaut by NASA in July 2009 as one of nine members of the 20th astronaut class. Dr. Rubins launched for the International Space Station in July 2016 and was part of a crew that conducted over 275 experiments into molecular and cellular biology, human physiology and combustion physics. She was the first person to sequence DNA in space and grew heart cells in cell culture. She went on two spacewalks totaling 12 hours, 46 minutes to install the first International Docking Adapter, perform maintenance on the station’s external thermal control system and installed high-definition cameras. She returned to the International Space Station in October 2020, spending hundreds of hours on scientific experiments. She continued her work on DNA sequencing, which could allow astronauts to diagnose illnesses in space or identify microbes that are growing at the space station. Dr. Rubins has been on four spacewalks and spent 300 days in space.