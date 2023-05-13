According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Scott County, 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, is at capacity, and has waived adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats this weekend: Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.

“Our shelter has seen a drastic increase in animals coming to our shelter in the last year,” the post says. “We had a 28% increase from 2021 to 2022. That’s over 800 more animals in just one year, and we are on track to see a similar increase this year.”

“Scott County has a pet overpopulation issue,” the post continues. “Pet overpopulation is a community issue, and we need to help our community’s dogs.”

If you can’t adopt, you might consider donating to help provide medical care and basic necessities to this many animals. “The money we receive from most of our city contracts doesn’t even cover half of the cost it takes to actually care for the animals we are required to take in as a service to the cities. If you want to see your city and county provide better care for the lost, injured, and sick pets of Davenport, Bettendorf, and the rest of Scott County, ensure your local city council members know that funding to animal services in your city is important to you,” the post says.

Needs for in-kind donations include wet pate dog food, Nylabones, dog treats (all kinds – small training treats and big chews like Purina brand busy bones – no hide treats though,) wet kitten food, and rat and mice food. Blanket donations are always appreciated.

