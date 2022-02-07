In an emergency meeting Monday night, the Sherrard School Board voted 6-1 to replace the district’s mask mandate with a strong recommendation for indoor mask use.

This mask-optional protocol affects all students and staff members and will be effective immediately, a news release says.

“After board review, we decided to make masks strongly recommended per the original intention of the board at the beginning of the school year, prior to Governor Pritzker’s executive order requiring indoor masking in August,” School Board President Rhys Fullerlover said in the release. “After reviewing the details of the current litigation, it’s the board’s belief that putting the decision in the hands of the parents is the best possible outcome.”

The change could be temporary depending on the outcome of an appellate-court appeal.

“The temporary restraining order issued Friday, Feb. 4 by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow is being appealed to the appellate court and we will be required to reassess if the ruling is stayed or reversed. The district will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep everyone up to date,” said Fullerlove.

“We are thankful for the community’s continued patience and understanding as we navigate the most recent changes related to COVID-19 mitigations,” said Superintendent Alan Boucher. “The district’s commitment to provide a safe learning environment for our staff and students remains unwavering.”

He said the district will still follow the COVID protocols for symptomatic and asymptomatic students.