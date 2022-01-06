Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits restocked at Scott County Health Department

More TestIowa COVID-19 testing kits are now available at the Scott County Health Department. They ran out of the at-home testing kits earlier this week.

It was the first time they had run out of their supply.

“We’ve been passing out these kits since fall I believe, or late summer, early fall, and we’ve not ever had a problem,” Scott County Health Department director Amy Thoreson said.

Wednesday, Scott County Health officials told Local 4, they would be getting nearly 5,000 kits this week. The shipment arrived Thursday afternoon.

They are saliva tests, and can be picked up and dropped off at the Scott County Administrative building, 600 W. 4th Street, in Davenport. They are free.

Kits must be returned to the Scott County Administrative building by 3 p.m. to be taken to the state lab. Results can be expected less than 24 after the kits arrival at the lab.