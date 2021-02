One vehicle was on fire and at least one person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of 38th Avenue in Moline on February 25, 2021. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

One vehicle was on fire and at least one person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Moline on Thursday.

It happened in the 3500 block of 38th Avenue. That street is closed for now.

