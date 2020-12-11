At least 1 transported after Friday crash

At least one person was transported by ambulance after a crash on Interstate 280 about 5 p.m. Friday near the Blue Grass/West River Drive exit.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw Iowa State Patrol, Davenport police and fire crews at the scene of a vehicle that left the roadway and ended up in the grass.

