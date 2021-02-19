At least 1 transported from Friday night crash scene

At least one person was transported by ambulance after a crash about 7:45 p.m. Friday on the 2200 block of East Locust Street, Davenport.
Emergency responders, including at least two ambulance crews along with fire and police, diverted other drivers from the scene of the crash, which involved two and possibly three vehicles.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw one person being taken into an ambulance.
We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone has been ticketed or arrested.
