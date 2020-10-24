At least 2 remain in custody after late-Friday pursuit in Davenport

Davenport police were at the intersection of Iowa and Locust streets, Davenport, shortly after midnight Saturday, with at least two people remained in custody after a chase ended late Friday night.

Police said the incident, which apparently began shortly before 10:30 p.m., involved juveniles.

One officer used a megaphone directed at a house nearby while other officers put up crime-scene tape to secure the area. Two people who came out of the house, one of whom was released later, were taken to a squad car. One other person had been taken to a squad car before that.

Police went into the house about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crowds gathered on all four sides of the area to watch and take cell-phone photos and video.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.