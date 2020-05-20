Breaking News
At least 2 injured in multiple-car crash
A crash overnight involved several cars.

At least two people were hurt in a crash that involved at least three vehicles.

It happened at Gaines and West 3rd around 12:30 a.m.

Wreckage could be found a block away from the site of the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the people injured and the cause remains under investigation.

