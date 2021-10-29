At least one transported from scene of rollover crash Friday afternoon

A rollover crash happened Friday afternoon on Avenue of the Cities, Moline. (Photo by Bryan Bobb.)

An ambulance transported at least one person from a rollover crash about 3 p.m. Friday on Avenue of the Cities, just east of 34th Street in front of McDonald’s.

Avenue of the Cities was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a possible extraction may have taken place because the roof of the Jeep Cherokee was cut on the passenger side.

An ambulance, with its emergency lights and siren running, left the scene toward Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. We do not know how many patients were transported.

The other vehicle involved, a Jeep Liberty, had front-end damage.