At least one person extricated from vehicle following serious crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters respond to a serious crash late Tuesday near the intersection of 3rd Street and River Drive, Davenport. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a serious crash late Tuesday, where at least one person was transported to a hospital with injuries after being extricated from a vehicle.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of 3rd Street and River Drive.

According to Photojournalist Mike Colón, one vehicle appeared to have “T-boned” a second vehicle.

He adds a wheel separated from one of the vehicles was seen sitting upright in the street.

A firefighter was also spotted holding a crying small child, about two or three years of age.

There is no further information regarding the condition of those involved.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story