At least one person extricated from vehicle following serious crash

Firefighters respond to a serious crash late Tuesday near the intersection of 3rd Street and River Drive, Davenport. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a serious crash late Tuesday, where at least one person was transported to a hospital with injuries after being extricated from a vehicle.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of 3rd Street and River Drive.

According to Photojournalist Mike Colón, one vehicle appeared to have “T-boned” a second vehicle.

He adds a wheel separated from one of the vehicles was seen sitting upright in the street.

A firefighter was also spotted holding a crying small child, about two or three years of age.

There is no further information regarding the condition of those involved.