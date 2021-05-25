At least one person extricated from vehicle following serious crash

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a serious crash late Tuesday, where at least one person was transported to a hospital with injuries after being extricated from a vehicle.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of 3rd Street and River Drive.
According to Photojournalist Mike Colón, one vehicle appeared to have “T-boned” a second vehicle.
He adds a wheel separated from one of the vehicles was seen sitting upright in the street.
A firefighter was also spotted holding a crying small child, about two or three years of age.
There is no further information regarding the condition of those involved.
