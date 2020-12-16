At least one person injured in vehicle crash near railroad tracks

A damaged vehicle sits on railroad tracks following a crash that happened around 7 p.m. near the 4200 block of 6th Street in Rock Island on Tuesday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Local 4’s Ryan Risky confirmed two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Two members of a tactical unit showed up and were seen searching the area for shell casings as police continued to examine the damaged vehicle sitting on railroad tracks.

No further details are available at this time.

2 members of the tactical unit have showed up. They appear to be looking for shell casings. Police are still examining the car on the train tracks. pic.twitter.com/jtt0EvA7kk — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 16, 2020

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently on the scene of a crash in Rock Island, where at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

A heavy police and fire presence responded to the 4200 block of 6th Street around 7 p.m. to find at least two vehicles with significant damage, one of which was sitting on nearby railroad tracks.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, our crew witnessed one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Shortly thereafter, crime scene tape was put up, and our crew was asked to back away as more emergency vehicles were called in for further assistance.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, or the condition of the individual transported.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

BREAKING NEWS: A major accident at the 4200 block of 6th Street in Rock Island. 2 cars are totalled and at least one person has been taken away in an ambulance. One car is currently sitting on train tracks. @WHBF first on the scene. pic.twitter.com/9kZWxehh9Q — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 16, 2020