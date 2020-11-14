At least one person transported from Friday night crash

At least one person was transported in an ambulance after a crash shortly before 7 p.m. at 4th and Gaines streets, Davenport.

At least two vehicles were damaged. Police interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene. We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

At least one person is being taken from the scene in an ambulance after a crash at 4th and Gaines streets, Davenport. Local 4 News is the first and only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Fd2eaBQSFe — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 14, 2020

At least one person is being taken from the scene in an ambulance after a crash at 4th and Gaines streets, Davenport. Local 4 News is the first and only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/NPcpbO0DMV — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 14, 2020