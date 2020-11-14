At least one person transported from Friday night crash

At least one person was transported in an ambulance after a crash shortly before 7 p.m. at 4th and Gaines streets, Davenport.

At least two vehicles were damaged. Police interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene. We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

