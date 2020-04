Davenport and Bettendorf Police as well as Scott County Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Magnolia Dr. in Bettendorf after reports came in of shots being fired around 8:30 on Wednesday night. Local 4 News was the only crew on the scene.

Police found at least six shell casings in the area upon investigation. No word if anyone was hit from gunfire or who is responsible for the shooting.

Police continue to investigate. We’ll bring you updates online and on-air as we get them on Local 4 News.