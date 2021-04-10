More than a dozen accidents happen during pelting rain Saturday

More than a dozen accidents happened Saturday while rain pelted the Quad-City area.

A black truck was towed from the the scene of a crash that happened about noon on Interstate 74 before the Avenue of the Cities exit in Moline.

Local 4 News crews, the only station at the scene, saw a car with damage to the passenger-side front wheel on the Grant Street median in Bettendorf at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service said a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of Saturday, when rain will continue.

