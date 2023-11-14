The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seeks help from the public to find a fugitive, according to a news release.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for the positive identification, location and apprehension of Jessie Bates, of Springfield. Bates is wanted as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

ATF is working collaboratively on the investigation with the Springfield Police Department, the Decatur Police Department, the Sangamon Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, U. S. Marshals Service, FBI and Department of Homeland Security, the release says.

People with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of this individual are urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available for Android and iPhone. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought, the release says.

“Drug trafficking is a very serious crime, and the community is the ultimate victim of this illegal activity,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon of the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with our law enforcement partners to locate these individuals, and we are also appealing to the public to assist in their identification.”

ATF protects the public from crimes involving firearms, explosives, arson, and the diversion of alcohol and tobacco products; regulates lawful commerce in firearms and explosives; and provides worldwide support to law enforcement, public safety, and industry partners. More information about ATF and its programs is available here.