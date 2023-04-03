Atomic Coffee Bar fans, you may need to sit down.

According to a post on the popular coffee shop’s Facebook page, all their locations are temporarily out of Rockstar energy drink, due to a production issue with Pepsi. “We will post when Pepsi resumes production of our Rockstar,” says the post. “All locations still have coffee, smoothies and soda!” The post’s comment section was filled with laments from fans and some even offered to bring in their own supplies of the energy drink, hoping Atomic could still whip up their favorite drink.

For more information on when Rockstar will be back at Atomic, visit their Facebook page or their website.