Attempted-murder trial continues Tuesday; crime-scene tech testifies

A crime-scene investigator testified Tuesday she found blood outside the home of a 40-year-old Davenport man accused of attempted murder.

Vincent Brocato, who faces charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault with a weapon, “shared a common household” where the incident with the victim happened, an arrest affidavit says.

Vincent Brocato

Brocato appeared in court Tuesday with his attorneys, with whom he spoke frequently during proceedings about the Feb. 17 shooting on the 1400 block of Main Street, Davenport.

“Something’s wrong.”

Davenport Police Officer Jonathon Douglas discussed body-camera video showing an agitated and often rambling Brocato, who talked with Douglas in the Davenport Police Department lobby shortly before 4 a.m. Feb. 17.

“Something’s wrong,” he repeatedly told Douglas. “I’m telling you, something’s wrong.”

“Help me understand, man,” said Douglas, who continually offered Brocato help. Douglas eventually escorted Brocato to go to a house on the 1400 block of Main Street with another officer.

The incident

Shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 17, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The defendant “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of the victim by shooting the victim, causing life-threatening injuries,” the arrest affidavit says.

A protective order was requested on behalf of the victim, court documents say.

The scene

Tara Loose, a crime-scene technician with Davenport Police Department, discussed photos she took at the scene that morning, including possible spots of blood and a cigarette butt outside the house in the snow.

Tara Loose, Davenport Police Department crime-scene tehcnician, testifies Tuesday. Photo by Linda Cook.

Inside the house, she found and photographed a fired bullet.

Later, Davenport Police Detective Gregory Lalla testified he later interviewed Brocato, and showed video clips from the interview.

The trial is set to continue Wednesday with more testimony.