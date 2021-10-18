Attend a free concert at the Rust Belt for being a John Deere UAW worker

The Rust Belt in East Moline is teaming up with two of its scheduled acts to show support for John Deere UAW workers.

Union members can present their union card for entry to see rock band Jackyl with special guest Electric Shock perform during Tuesday’s all-ages concert.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7.

More information about the event and how to purchase tickets is here.

