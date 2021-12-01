Attend a free country western concert all December long without leaving your home

An Iowa-based musician who has been performing since the age of 16 is offering a month-long lunchtime concert experience without the hassle of leaving home.

Beginning Dec. 1, Angela Meyer will put on a short concert every day until Dec. 31 as part of the Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series.

Performances can be streamed through the library’s YouTube channel.

No registration is required to view this free event made possible by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Angela Meyer is a country music artist who calls the Quad Cities “home.”

Her live shows explore many genres of music through acoustic covers, as well as her own country western originals.

Meyer has played professionally around the area for over 10 years and traveled to play shows anywhere from New Mexico to New York, gracing staging of all sizes, including the National Finals Rodeo events in Las Vegas.

Fans of Kacey Musgraves, Johnny Cash, The Eagles, Lizzo, Bob Seger and more are encouraged to check out this event.

Meyer stopped by the set of Living Local back in November 2019 for two performances, which can be streamed here and here.

She also performed live during the Play It Forward campaign in May 2020, which can be streamed here.