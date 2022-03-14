Are you a numismatist? Maybe you’re looking to start a new hobby.

Either way, the Quad City Coin Club is offering an event that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

The club will hold a coin show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Camden Centre, 2701 1st Street East, Milan.

Free of charge, the Quad City Coin Show will feature 79 tables with U.S. coins, foreign coins, paper money, gold, silver and coin supplies.

Coin club members will be available to identify coins and paper money, answer questions on coin collecting and the Quad City Coin Club.

Kids will be able to select coins from around the world from a treasure chest and other numismatic items at the door.

A youth coin auction will be 1:30 p.m., and each participant will receive play money to bid on lots donated by the club members and dealers.

Free door prizes will be given away every hour, followed by a gold raffle at the end of the show.

Participants do not need to be present to win the gold raffle.

A lunch stand will be open for business during the event.

“If you are interested in coins or history, come to the show, where you can hold history in your hands,” a news release says.

Learn more about the Quad City Coin Club and how to become a member here.