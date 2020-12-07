ATTENTION VIEWERS: KLJB will not air Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) waves as he leaves the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football Team scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday will not air on KLJB.

The NFL, not KLJB, determined which stations would air the game on Fox.

The stations were chosen by whether they originally would have received the game for Sunday, Dec. 6. If the game would have aired, as originally scheduled on Sunday, KLJB would not have received this game.

The areas in red below currently are scheduled to receive the game on Monday. The Steelers vs Washington Football Team will air only on 71 out of 212 Fox affiliates, mostly in the Northeast and Midwest.