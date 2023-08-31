An attorney representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit surrounding the Davenport building collapse defended the move to add more defendants, employees with the City of Davenport.

The lawsuit added Davenport Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Richard Oswald and City Administrator Corri Spiegel. The move is part of the class-action lawsuit for the collapse of The Davenport on May 28, claiming gross negligence.

As Fox 18’s Victoria Frazier reports, the case’s attorney wants to hold city officials accountable.