Attorneys for both sides in the legal cases against Andrew Wold and The Davenport building, among others, met via Zoom today before Judge Mark Lawson to discuss logistics for the pending cases.

Attorneys discussed plans to form a steering committee to guide the case through the legal system and present a unified front. Five law firms are currently involved with the litigation and more may be added later. Among the items they discussed was a timeline to determine lead counsel and co-counsel in the cases. They discussed legal and logistical issues involved with setting up what they call a “master consolidated petition.” Judge Lawson said it should be up to the plaintiffs’ attorneys to set up the petition.

Jeffrey Goodman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said drafts have been circulated among the attorneys, but a concrete plan hasn’t been established. He said he sees the master petition as a unified complaint where the plaintiffs can address allegations. A short form addendum would contain references to alleged damages suffered by the plaintiffs.

Brian Eldridge, another attorney for the plaintiffs, said he’s worked with cases of this magnitude before and agrees that the master petition is a prudent idea. “I think it will work very effectively in this case,” he said.

Todd Noteboom, an attorney for the defendants, said he would be open to such a filing. “It would be useful for us to see what they have in mind,” he said. He believes all potential plaintiffs should file so discovery can begin in the cases.

Goodman disagreed, saying it would be “inefficient” to wait to see who files before starting the case. There is a statute of limitations for this case, 18 months, and he said, “it’s unlikely that all cases would be filed before the deadline.” Part of the problem is that former residents of the partially collapsed building have scattered literally across the country and finding them could be difficult. Goodman said he represents 30 people who may become plaintiffs, while Jeff Ostrom, another plaintiff attorney, said he had 20 potential plaintiffs.

Judge Lawson said he wanted filings to start as soon as possible but realized it could be difficult because not all of them are local. He and the attorneys discussed the intricacies of filing a master petition, since none of them could recall a similar situation happening in Scott County before. Attorneys for both sides expressed concern about the possibility of cases being severed after they are consolidated and if new plaintiffs would be bound by earlier rulings and filings.

Jason O’Rourke, an attorney for the defense, said there were at least 25 plaintiffs who had attorneys on the Zoom call and others haven’t obtained legal counsel. He wanted to mitigate concerns about plaintiffs who file later, “so we have the largest critical mass of plaintiffs before discovery.”

Martha Shaff, an attorney for Bi-State Masonry, expressed concerns over merging the case because not all plaintiffs are suing Bi-State. Goodman said clients could opt out of suing someone, like Bi-State, through a short form filing.

There are Motions to Dismiss pending in some of the cases, but these will be placed on hold while the master plan is being filed. A hearing on class certification was moved to a later date. Judge Lawson said he was in favor of the master plan and keeping the other cases active.

The attorneys and Judge Lawson discussed challenges in conducting discovery and hiring experts. Goodman said it was vital to focus on responsibility for the incident and determine if the defendants are “grossly uninsured.” He spoke in favor of conducting liability discovery first, before possibly hiring experts whose costs could eat away at funds that could be awarded to the plaintiffs. The judge asked the parties to decide on a timeline for discovery by the end of next week.

The attorneys also discussed using a mediator to resolve the cases. The judge looked for clarification on his role in appointing a mediator. O’Rourke said the parties should work together on mediation, not have it enforced by the court. They discussed the need to know insurance coverage limitations for the defendants but said that information should be kept confidential. They expressed hope that all parties could agree on protective orders for insurance information.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys have until December 8 to submit a proposed leadership structure to the court. They must have the master consolidated plan filed no later than December 15 and all newly added defendants must be served no later than January 12, 2024.