Attorneys continued to ask questions of potential jurors after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the case of a 45-year-old Pleasant Valley man charged in connection with a fatal boating crash.

James Thiel is accused of unintentionally causing the deaths of Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc on Aug. 16, 2020 “by participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat,” court documents say.

The Scott County courtroom was filled with potential jurors, some of whom brought books to read while the process continued. Others were part of a panel who sat in the jury box, where they talked with attorneys about their backgrounds, occupations, and whether they are good judges of character.

In June 2021, Thiel pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Pinc died at the scene.Pinc was a physician with The Group, which released a statement that reads in part: “The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa family are mourning over the tragic death of Anita L. Pinc, D.O. Dr. Anita Pinc was killed in a boating accident August 16, 2020 in LeClaire, IA. Her death is a loss to the entire Group family and to the many patients who benefited from her skills.”

The jury trial will begin in Scott County Court after jurors are selected.