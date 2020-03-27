1  of  2
ATVs stolen from garage

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary to a garage that recently occurred in rural Elizabeth in Jo Daviess County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initial investigation revealeda person forced entry into a garage on West Hanover Road and stole two ATV’s.

The ATV’s were described as follows:

2004, camouflage Yamaha, 660cc, Grizzly, with chrome rims, large cargo baskets on the front and rear, red covers over the shocks, a camouflage seat cover, and a winch.

2005, camouflage Yamaha, 450cc, Kodiak, with black rims, black cargo racks on the front and rear, and a winch. (NOTE: The owner of the ATV’s was not certain the Kodiak was a 450cc).

Deputies believe that the burglary occurred during the early morning hours of March 24.

Anyone with information pertaining to this burglary is encouraged to contact Dubuque-Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers, (800) 747-0117, or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, (815) 777-2141. Person’s providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00. Potential callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.

