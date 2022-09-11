The Black Box Theatre has announced auditions for its December production of ‘All Is Calm.”

According to a release:

The all a cappella-sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. ‘All Is Calm’ will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams. The Black Box Theatre

(theblackboxtheatre.com)

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing excerpts from two Christmas carols, one up-tempo and one slow-tempo to show range. ‘All Is Calm’ is sung a cappella and features nine men. Roles available include the following:

Actor 1: Tenor

Actor 2: Bass

Actor 3: Tenor

Actor 4: Baritone

Actor 5: Tenor

Actor 6: High baritone

Actor 7: Baritone

Actor 8: Baritone

Actor 9: Bass

Actor 10: Tenor

Auditions for ‘All Is Calm’ is Saturday, September 17 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, located at 1623 5th Ave., Moline. The show will run from December 1-10. For more information, click here.