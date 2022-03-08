Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced Tuesday her office is accepting nomination papers from candidates for partisan county offices for the June 7, 2022, primary election.

The results of the primary will determine the candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties for these offices. The last day to file is Friday, March 25, a news release says.

The county offices up for election this year include attorney, auditor (to fill a vacancy), recorder, treasurer, and three supervisors.

Because of changes in Iowa law, those who want to run for these partisan offices without a party designation also need to file papers for their candidacies by March 25. This requirement applies to non-party political organizations such as the Libertarian Party, the Green Party and other groups, as well as individuals running under their own names, the release says.

These candidates will not participate in the primary election. Instead, they will appear on the general election ballot.

Also because of changes in Iowa law, those who want to run for the non-partisan township offices of clerk and trustee must file papers with the auditor’s office by March 25, the release says.

For more information about the nomination process, contact the Scott County Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631.