Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced another way to communicate via social media with the Scott County Iowa Auditor’s Office Facebook page.

Kerri Tompkins (photo from Scott County Auditor website)

“As more people turn to other communication sources, we want to provide another option. This allows us to get quick and relevant information out to the public,” she said in a news release.

To follow the page so you can be notified as soon as a communication is made public, click here. For more information, call the office, 563-326-8631 or check the website.