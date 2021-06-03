Auditor Sand accuses Governor Reynolds of violating state law by appearing in COVID-19 PSA

DES MOINES, IOWA — State Auditor Rob Sand says Governor Kim Reynolds violated a state law which she herself signed when she appeared in a public service announcement urging Iowans to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s office, however, says she was acting under emergency powers and Sand’s argument is faulty.

The disagreement centers on the governor’s “Step Up, Stop the Spread” media campaign launched last year to encourage Iowans to wear masks, socially distance and follow other CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. That campaign included TV and radio ads that were paid for using federal CARES Act money. The advertisements featured Governor Reynolds and others, including USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. Reynolds was the only statewide elected official to appear in the ads.

According to a report released by the office of State Auditor Rob Sand on Thursday, the governor’s appearance in the ads was against the law. In 2018, Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law making it illegal for a statewide official to appear in any promotion or advertisement that using public funds which that official approved. Under the law, Sand says violators could be forced to repay the money misspent on the ads.

Governor Reynolds’ office is defending her appearance in the ads and says Sand is misreading the law. In a statement released on Thursday morning shortly after Sand published his report, the governor argues that her appearance in the ads is legal because she is granted extended power during a public health emergency.

The governor’s office says they were not consulted before Sand released his report: