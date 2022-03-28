Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced Tuesday is the first day to submit requests for absentee ballots by mail for the June 7 Primary Election. Iowa law allows county auditors to accept absentee ballot requests no more than 70 days before an election.

May 18 is the first day that absentee ballots for the Primary Election can be mailed. May 23 is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. After that date voters can vote absentee at the Auditor’s Office, 600 West 6th S., Davenport, a news release says.

Absentee ballots by mail come with free return postage. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. For more information about who can return a ballot contact the Auditor’s Office 563-326-8631. The ballot drop box will not be open for the Primary Election.

The deadline to receive absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Primary Election day, June 7. Post marks on the day before the election are no longer valid to count an absentee ballot received after Election Day, the release says.

Find the absentee ballot request form here.